You know it is difficult to be concerned about moving the statue of a Confederate soldier when one is unable to buy food to feed a family.
Bell County Commissioner John Driver insists on bringing up this idea again knowing that this project will cost thousands of dollars.
Why are we continually finding projects to use money for things that have, in truth, never harmed any of us? That statue reminds us to avoid warring among ourselves, but we do not accept this as a history lesson.
We need to grow up and move on. Find some other worthwhile avenues for adult discussions. Be my government that works out issues for me!
Ruth Rolston
Temple