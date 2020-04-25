Last Saturday's political cartoon by Tom Stiglich was a most-appreciated dose of reality. Since the breakout of the Wuhan Flu, CNN has gone out of its way to heap praise on the Communist Chinese Party. Don’t bother googling because the algorithms also favor the Chicoms.
But you can see a short montage on YouTube dated March 19 assembled by Tucker Carlson. Carlson opens by saying: “Some CNN contributors have become emissaries for Beijing.” Then, he proves it by running long excerpts of CNN field reports. CNN reporter (unnamed): “It was China that came to the rescue as Italy shook, sending medical personnel, nine palates of ventilators, electrocardiographs and tens of thousands of masks … appreciated by Italians stuck at home singing China’s praises.”
In another story, after the obligatory Trump-bashing, the reporter says: “With China now stepping into the global leadership role long abandoned by the American president …”
Carlson wrapped up by correctly accusing CNN of “bootlicking and flacking for the communist government.” He said, “If they (Chinese communists) ever take over, Jeff Zucker (CNN’s CEO) will be there serving them.”
People who get their news from CNN are clueless about the constant subversion and disinformation campaigns carried on by the Chinese Communist Party. Tom Stiglich is to be commended for having the courage to draw this cartoon, as is the Temple Daily Telegram for running it.
Lynn Woolley
Temple