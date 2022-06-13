May 19, I submitted a letter to the editor outlining my opinion regarding the TISD-BISD school bonds recently approved by local citizens. This letter was published on May 27 under the title, “Temple, Belton ISDs school bond debt adds up.”
As is their prerogative, the TDT edited my submission by making several changes, the following of which I would like to note. The editor contracted “have not” using the incorrectly spelled contraction “havn’t” and mistakenly replaced the numerical value of “1,000,000,000” (billion) with the word “trillion.”
I guess someone was having a bad day. I’ve had a few of those myself. However, given the TDT’s core competency deals in the currency of words, these editorial errors should be resolved prior to publication.
Mark Krejchi
Temple
Editor’s note: The Telegram regrets the errors.