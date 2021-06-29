Why do Democrats continue to fight to prevent a recount of votes in the 2020 election?
It’s to their advantage to claim they won fair and square, shut the opposition down and leave no doubts in minds of the electorate if the election was stolen or not. When election results are obtained the same day, how is it possible that 7½ months later we still are auditing election results in numerous states?
If there were doubts about the election results, why didn’t the DOJ instruct the FBI to seize everything in question till the results could be confirmed? The American people have the right to know the truth. Either there was corruption or there wasn’t, and that question hasn’t been answered.
I personally don’t believe the elections were lost at the ballot box, but rather lost by effects of the social and news media preventing freedom of speech, and the indoctrination by them of the electorate that occurred the last six months of the election. Biden got 81 million votes to Trump’s 74 million, a difference of 7 million. Polls show that if the people had known about Hunter Biden’s computer and the corruption that surrounded it, 1 out of 6 people that voted for Biden wouldn’t have, a difference of 14 million votes, and Trump only needed 7 million-plus to win, less if you consider that he lost by 43,000 votes in certain key states that would have given him the election.
But when we allow elections to be dominated by money and select groups of people, democracy is a thing of the past.
Joseph Raub
Temple