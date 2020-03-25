I read with disgust the Saturday Telegram article concerning our “honorable” members of Congress denial of insider trading after selling off millions of dollars of equities (stocks) after attending several closed-door meetings concerning the coming disruptions COVID-19 would cause and everyday life and personal financial loss.
They claim they had no more information than the average American gets through media sources, and that they are innocent of insider trading. Are we to believe that the Senate Intelligence Chairman, Richard Burr, had no more information than we did, and that he and they did not use sensitive government info to protect their assets from the impending carnage about to decimate Wall Street?
They sold their assets in January and February, right before going public with dire warnings about the disease and its consequences for Americans, well before the ensuing chaos of Wall Street and everyday life that we “lesser” Americans had a chance to react. I wonder when we will get tired of the lies and corruption emanating from Capitol Hill.
The swamp has not been cleared, just restocked with different alligators who, just like the inhabitants before them, presume themselves above the law which the rest of us blindly follow. If you do not understand why young Americans are wanting change in our society even to the point of socialism, look no further than the injustices of old politics as usual, where politicians make laws that they themselves don’t have to adhere to.
Careful, unless something changes they may learn that the power of democracy is absolute, and that they can change the world by their vote. May God have mercy on us and protect us.
J.L. Trahan
Belton