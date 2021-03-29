The March 25 Telegram brings more Associated Press opinionated “news.” The Telegram does an excellent job of presenting local news in an unpoliticized, unslanted manner. Your readers will notice, and appreciate, if you edit out the worst opinion words in your AP articles.
As a J-School grad of the 1960s, I learned that the first rule of reporting was to keep myself out of the story. We all learned that! The only way we were to put ourselves into straight news was if the article was a stated opinion piece. The Temple Daily Telegram would do well to hark back to old-school journalism and clean up your AP articles.
The simple excising of a word here and there would remove the worst AP infringements on best practice standards of journalism.
Case in point is today’s article “Capitol riot clouds Democrats’ look at contested Iowa race.” In the first paragraph, deleting one word — “unfounded” — would make AP (and the Telegram) less biased.
That paragraph describes Democrat reaction to an Iowa election loss. The last part reads, “… months after its members reacted with uniform fury at Donald Trump’s unfounded drive to reverse his presidential election loss.” Read that same phrase without the word “unfounded.” What a difference one word can make to the half of America’s electorate which thinks there was indeed election fraud.
Please use your editor’s pen on AP articles.
Carole Owen
Temple