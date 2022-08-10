I read with interest the Telegram reports on the Temple City council and the Nova Collective contract recommendation.
I am glad that they decided not to go ahead with the contract. My main concerns were the cost in these troubling economic times, secondly local/state business not available to hire and lastly the real need for such a survey.
Reading the article Aug. 2, Brynne Hovde of Nova gives away her biases by using the progressive dog whistle “pitchforks” in her description of Temple residents as bigots (which I doubt she has ever been to our city).
I have not heard or seen any LGBTQ assaults or protests against them. As far as I know two local businesses (coffee house and fajitas place) hold events for this community without protest from the non-LGBTQ community. Now in the past, I do recall some issues arose at the library with LGBTQ book display; however, that is a public facility, funded by tax dollars. The books should be available for parents to teach their children, but not promoted by a public entity.
As a final comment, I look at these letters that they use to bludgeon the non-LGBTQ with (even the USDA wants nutritional non-discrimination guidelines for LGBTQ-how does that even work?) and this is all about their sexuality. Honestly, I don’t want to know about anyone’s sexuality except that they do it in the privacy of their home with a consenting adult.
Kathy Cameron
Temple