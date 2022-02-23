The Telegram’s Feb. 11 editorial about so-called vaccines and the trucker protest may have rattled some nerves. The editorial dares to question the effectiveness and safety of these Big Pharma concoctions.
We can be thankful that the Telegram has the courage to offer a much-needed perspective on these issues that you don’t hear much of elsewhere. The past two years of our world’s COVID experience revealed much. One revelation is that for some time, we’ve had more than one kind of “science.” There is the traditional methodology of scientific inquiry of researchers with open minds, no agendas and conclusions based upon real findings and data. Then there is today’s more prevalent kind of “science,” which is backed and funded by Big Pharma companies with products to sell and agendas to foist upon the American people.
Ever wonder why there are endless ads for Big Pharma products on television? Ever wonder why so many medical professionals are lock-step salespeople for Big Pharma products and narratives?
Since there is more than one type of “science” going on, the general public can become easily confused about where truth lies. The Telegram editorial concluded by pointing out that people are free to vaccine “to their heart’s content.” But it points out that those who object to vaccines should not be forced to vaccinate against their will.
This is the most sound and sensible position to take. Anyone who questions such conclusions should not be questioning this newspaper. They should be asking themselves why they are so bothered by ideas of prudence about medical treatments and the necessary of personal choice over such an important matter.
Don Cillo
Temple