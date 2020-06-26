“In the Ghetto” is a heartbreaking song by Elvis Presley of a child growing up in the ghetto. It tells of a child born, growing up without a father, ending up in a gang and his mama cries when he dies.
We are a nation on fire with violent riots because a white policeman tragically caused the death of a black man … sadly, when black men murder black men or 17 innocent lives are murdered by BLM protesters, those lives seem not to matter.
We must continually pray, kneeling only to GOD, to stop the evil of those preying on the tragedy of George Floyd’s death to loot, destroy and murder.
Satanic forces are fueling the mainstream media, violent protesters and political pandering politicians, creating anarchy, spewing racism, lies, hate, destruction, and lawlessness to gain power and dismantle and destroy America from within. People like Lebron James, Barack Obama, Colin Kaepernick who decry social injustice are millionaires, living the American Dream made possible by living in the U.S.A. These men promote Marxism and racism, feeding off the ghosts of the past, while Christian men like Denzel Washington and Dr. Ben Carson are asking “what can I do to help” believing all lives matter.
Morgan Freeman said it best “Racism will end when you don’t see a black man and I don’t see a white man.” We should identify each other by our character, see the beauty of our differences while lifting each other up into the Love of God, letting Love conquer hate … Light conquer darkness.
Sandy Killough
Rogers