The news articles of July 19 would indicate that we have a “racial” problem in the U.S.
I do not believe we have a racial problem, but I do believe we have a behavior problem. When I was growing up and attending grade school, I was taught by my parents and the school teachers that I needed to behave properly.
That meant that I did not bully other people, that I talked in an appropriate manner to both students and teachers, I dressed neatly and acted with respect to all around me … and I expected the same from them. In the classroom and in the work place, I found that good behavior helped me get work done both as an individual and as a team … and that other people who did not behave in an acceptable manner were either disciplined or not accepted as a member of the team. Through high school and later in the work place, the same general rules applied … and kept me out of trouble.
I believe that today, all too many individuals do not abide by those same basic rules that I grew up with and accepted as appropriate. If each person can start with that basic approach, we may be able to have a constructive dialog about serious disagreements. Bullying just will not work with me and many others.
Robert E. Livingston
Belton