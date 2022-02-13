Sunday’s AP article about tax money funding “anti-abortion” centers was so obviously biased that it would have been funny if the topic weren’t so serious.
First, the use of language: not “pregnancy resource centers,” but “anti-abortion” centers, as though the centers’ only goal was to stop women from having abortions. However, Planned Parenthood was described as providing “women’s health” and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he supported abortion “rights,” both terms that sound positive, although they refer to the killing of babies.
Crisis pregnancy centers, maternity homes, and adoption agencies “clamored” (a greedy-sounding, undignified word) for grant money. Words: a marvelous propaganda tool.
Second, what was included and what was omitted. The article warned that $89 million in taxes fund non-profits that help needy people for free. It didn’t mention $500 million in taxes that fund money-making abortion facilities.
Accusations against pregnancy centers were mentioned, but not accusations against abortion facilities, such as not telling clients facts about the unborn babies and the risks of abortion, and not always having admitting rights to hospitals in case of complications. Someone is quoted as saying that abortion doesn’t lead to mental health issues, but none of the women who have suffered mentally and emotionally is quoted.
Third, the article itself stated that pregnancy centers provide free counseling, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes and baby supplies. But somehow it made it sound like providing needy people with resources to help them deal with life and raise their children was a bad thing.
I hope few people were fooled by the alarmist headline and strongly biased article.
Kay Smith
Temple