In my opinion many factors led to making America the greatest civilization in recorded history.
Beyond the fact that our part of the northern American continent has abundant natural resources.
The factors include establishing British law, religion, self reliance, a capitalist economy, education, being a charitable society and controlled immigration.
In my lifetime and particularly in the past 60 years I have witnessed a slow decline in our society.
Recently I thought of the Aesop fable “killing the goose that laid the golden eggs.” This fable can certainly apply to what home grown and imported Marxists are doing to our country.
I cannot comprehend why our political leaders are so anxious to destroy a system that has benefited us for centuries.
They have instituted a system of redistribution of wealth through taxation, their rhetoric is flaming class warfare, they have instituted unfettered immigration and applying an Orwellian mind control system. Like Chavez and Maduro in Venezuela and Castro in Cuba they bribe the populace with monetary handouts, promises of free education and free medical care.
Gene Deutscher
Temple