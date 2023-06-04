Before there was climate change there was climate warming. Al Gore got $160,000,000 for flying six jets around the world and telling them that he was going to save the world from the polar caps melting with electric cars, stopping methane gas from cattle, and forcing carbon dioxide emissions underground.
Al Gore got his money from his family dairy farm (still had it the last I checked). The environmental wackos wanted to put plugs in cattle, and were caught on Oklahoma buzzing heifers and making them to lose their babies.
How about the hundreds of millions of buffalo that lived in North America before? There was no climate warming or change?
About that time someone blew up the ammonia fertilizer plant in West. Now almost 100% of our fertilizer comes from Russia and China laced with toxins.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz pointed out that only .04% of our atmosphere is carbon dioxide.
If it drops just .01% plants will not have enough carbon dioxide to live on and will start dying. Almost all of the carbon dioxide in the world is under the earth’s crust and comes out in volcanoes.
The Chinese Communist Party tried these same catastrophic changes to the environment. They killed all of the birds, and the locusts came and ate everything. They had mass starvation.
Former President Barack Obama bought a mansion next to the ocean. He wanted to cause U.S. businesses to go under buying carbon taxes from him. Putting people out of jobs while he lives it up. His penalty tax on Medicare premiums for those who could not pay was a “ poor tax.” He and Michelle got $460 million for his idea.
William Luepnitz
Troy