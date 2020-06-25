I was in Belton H-E-B on June 7 to pick up a few items to complete our dinner that evening. I went through the self-checkout and completed my order.
When I realized I had left my debit card in the car, the cashier put my cart to the side. When I returned to pay for my order, the cashier told me a young couple and their friend had paid for $23 in groceries for me. By the way, I’m 63. Tears came to my eyes knowing such a sweet couple did this for me.
I want to thank them greatly from the bottom of my heart, with all going on in our world, such a kind thing to do.
Thank you so much!
Carol Casey
Belton