For some time I have been thinking about this verse and the influence it could have on America if people obeyed its command. The verse is found in the Holy Bible in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Oh that Christian Americans would (as I used to say to me second graders): “Pay attention and follow directions!”
Patsy Davis
Salado