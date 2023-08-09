Have you bought furniture lately?
My husband and I are in our late 70s. He is an invalid. We went to a new furniture store 20 miles away to purchase a power recliner. A friendly sales person showed us a recliner. My husband sat in the chair, and we thought we had found the right one. They delivered it to our home.
The next day my husband said, “We are going to have to take this chair back. My neck and back are killing me. Reclined, I’m in a strain.” We went to the store to exchange it or get our money back.
I was directed to the manager. His first comment was “Didn’t you read your ticket? It says right there No Returns/Refunds.” I didn’t even look for it when I left the store. Our mistake.
The manager then made “a one-time offer, you can purchase something else” but will have to pay a $90-plus fee to pick the chair up and a 20% restocking fee.
We were just sick. We had just spent over $1,000 and can’t use it unless he sits in it straight — no reclining. We wondered why we didn’t notice it as we tried the chair. But the sales person controlled chair settings there in the store. I’m sure she didn’t know there would be a problem.
That was our fault, too. Later, I checked return policies at other stores. Most give you 30 days, one was 365 days and the least seven days at one store. So remember when you shop for furniture, do your research and check the store’s return policy. Be bold and say I’ll work the remote myself.
Glenda Young
Temple