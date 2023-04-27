If I may, a response to Mr. Howard’s criticism of my stance on assault-style rifles and limiting their access, save for military and law enforcement use, and perhaps special needs cases.
Howard picks the figure of 447 murders in a year by rifles of all kinds and declares, “Even if every death by rifle was the result of an AR-15, that only accounts for 3 percent of murders in the U.S.” Gee, that sure is a relief. Tell it to the families and friends of the victims of the shootings in Uvalde; Sutherland Springs; El Paso; Midland-Odessa; Las Vegas, Nev.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and others.
Mr. Howard goes on to cite deaths by cuttings and stabbings, 1,036, and those by beatings, 462, and says that by my logic, hands, feet and fists should be banned.
He misses the point by not providing something beyond the mere numbers. How many people did a lone knife-wielding attacker manage to kill or wound in one place and in what amount of time? How many in one location and for how long were pummeled to death by an assailant’s extremities? And in each case, how many others suffered life-altering wounds?
Since we won’t ever agree on how vital such rifles are to the fulfillment of those who just have to have them because they shoot fast and far and are fun, I wish Mr. Howard peace; sleep tight, hugging that “black modern sporting rifle.” May the rest of us never be a target.
Bob Cockrum
Temple