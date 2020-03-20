Responding to Mr. Jessup’s March 2 letter: Really … Mr. Jessup? You are quoting as everything being a hoax?
You obviously do some sort of research, so do some on climate change, the Russian interference in our elections, the quid pro quo of the Ukraine, which led to the impeachment.
How dare you ask God to bless President Trump.
I can identify at least five, let’s make that six of the 10 Commandments, that in my opinion he violated, and you are asking God to bless him?
Has it become this easy to use religion and so-called Christianity, when the truth fails?
How can someone who really believes be OK with all the untruth we are being exposed to on a daily basis.
The truth matters.
Chris Pearce
Temple