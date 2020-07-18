I wish to congratulate the CEO of Goya, Robert Unanue, for expressing his First Amendment right and not backing down to pressure from the media and far left for expressing his opinion. It is a sad day when one can’t express his opinion, only the one dictated by the far left. This country needs more people like him.
My family, being from Puerto Rico, has been using the Goya products as far as I can remember, and will continue to do so. We won’t be intimidated in how we think or what we eat. This is the United States of America where free speech, tolerance and freedom are what make it so great and the envy of the world.
Joseph Raub
Temple