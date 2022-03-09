On Feb. 3, the Telegram published the federal government is giving money to states as bribes for speed cameras and lower speed limits. This is none of the fed’s business. There was a tiny spike up in traffic deaths last year. What caused this?
It’s long been known alcohol is involved in over half of road deaths. Three new factors:
• Marijuana is legal in many places. It makes you high and stupid.
• 2,300,000 new illegal aliens in 2021. No driver’s licenses, no insurance, no liability.
• Spontaneous heart attack deaths from COVID vaccines. The military, 97% vaccinated, saw increases last year in pulmonary embolisms (467%) and heart attacks (269%). Vaxxed pilots died in the air from heart attacks. These two groups have well-documented health and vax records. I’ve seen reports of drivers crashing from heart attacks. Expand this to the entire driving population and you see the problem. Normal speed limits and speeding did not suddenly cause increased traffic deaths in 2021.
Hated speed cameras are everywhere in Australia (low speed limits) and the United Kingdom. Used for revenue generation, not safety. So going back to Nixon’s 55 mph in the seventies, also hated. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows no decline in deaths/100,000 after implementation (1974) and no increase after repeal (1995).
In Australia, they don’t bother to calibrate radars, so many erroneous tickets can’t be disputed. In America, we have the right to confront a cop in court over speeding tickets. No cop witnesses for cameras. How do you think this will work out?
Peter Jessup
Belton