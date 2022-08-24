The “Capitol Riot” AP story published in Aug. 15 edition was a hit job on Dr. Simone Gold and the organization, America Frontline Doctors, an organization advocating for free choice therapies for COVID treatment beyond CDC guidelines.
Dr. Peter McCullough, a Texas-based physician, has been a leader in the charge for early treatment of COVID. He has been widely criticized by the Texas and national medical establishment, which are compliant with the CDC. I don’t think he cares. What he does care about is saving lives. As do the physicians associated with America Frontline Doctors.
We have an active physician member in Temple. You can hear her on KTEM 1400 some mornings.
Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine administered in physician recommended doses may not only be helpful but could save a life.
I spend half my time each year in Brazil. Ivermectin is widely available at local pharmacies without a physician prescription and at very affordable rates.
I take Ivermectin prophylaxis. It is my choice. This is still America, is it not? Land of the free and home of the brave.
Drs. McCullough, Gold and others associated with low cost COVID interventions should be applauded for their courage in the face of peer adversity. Do no harm, they opine. I concur.
Gene Deutscher
Temple