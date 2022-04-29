We at Sunburst Realty wanted to update you all on an exciting thing we have done.
Over the last few months, Sunburst has been finding suitable rental homes for the Children Without Placement program! These are kids in foster care in our community who due to lack of available foster families, are left sleeping on the floor of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services offices.
We could not let that happen when we were able to help. We have leased a few locations around our area to the Children Without Placement program and we are so glad to be part of the solution and helping these kids have some sense of normalcy.
These homes are operated by Family and Protective Services social workers, some wonderful and qualified people who work hard to ensure these kids are not a disruption and are integrating back into our community well. We look forward to continuing to come together with you all here in the community, to take care of each other, especially children without placement.
Please feel free to reach out to us by emailing info@sunburstrealtors.com if you can donate any items to the kids or have any ideas for recreational things to further enrich and provide for these kids. We are so glad to be part of such a welcoming and loving community.
Morgan Farmer
Temple