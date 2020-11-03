There’s a buzz these days about chaos in America after election day.
Voting fraud, anger from the losing side, and an election decided by the Supreme Court are reasons for concern. After a bitter election, half of our nation is guaranteed to be upset at the result.
Days following elections used to have a climate of civility after winners were determined. Americans have always accepted that in life there are winners and losers. But in today’s hyper-political agitated world, civility is lost to demands that things can only go as one wishes and nothing else is acceptable. In such a climate, we won’t have a civil society if outcomes of elections are doubted or not respected by our people.
The biggest vote of all this November won’t be for any political candidate. The most important vote will be cast by Americans in the way we react to the election results. Our nation’s long history and the American political process are on trial as it has rarely been.
How we conduct ourselves and accept the results and process that produced them is at stake. This election sets the course for the kind of nation future generations will live in. Do we just throw the game board on the floor if the other guy wins? Will flaws in our electoral process be fixed it?
The eyes of our Founders, the world and future generations are watching. The character of the American people will be revealed. Politicians come and go, but our system of government is what’s at stake. We Americans must be better than those leading us. We must be the adults in the room filled with those who occupy politics.
Don Cillo
Temple