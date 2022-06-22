Sincere parents teach their children to follow the spirit of the law, not just the letter of the law.
Imagine telling your child not to watch TV until homework is completed, two minutes later he’s watching TV. When you ask what’s going on, he replies you said not to watch TV — you didn’t say not to watch cartoons on a lap top!
That child is following the letter of the law. I imagine you would at least have a conversation to explain that behavior is unacceptable! And, it will not be tolerated. (Some parents would bust that behind for patronizing behavior and answers like that.)
Now imagine that child paying lawyers $71,000 to come up with that answer. And going on TV to say he did nothing wrong.
That’s exactly what BISD Superintendent Matt Smith did.
BISD spent $71,000 of your hard-earned tax dollars on lawyers. The lawyers told them a path to get enough YES votes and stay out of jail. Is that the standard you have for your child — stay out of jail?
Matt Smith said yes they handed out stickers but the sticker didn’t say vote yes. But your child was used as a pawn in a marketing scheme.
At the end of each presentation he said I can’t tell you to vote yes or no. The lie by omission tactic speaks for itself. He never told one single down side to this bond. As a matter of fact he and others made you feel dumb if you asked relevant questions.
Gregory Daniel
Belton