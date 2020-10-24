Thank you Gordon Bennett for your letter criticizing me. It exposes much ignorance about hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Wuhan virus. Virologist Steven Hatfield notes 53 scientific studies show hydroxychloroquine works. Fourteen global studies show neutral or negative results. Ten negative studies used patients in very late stages of COVID-19 where no antiviral drug can be effective. Of the remaining four, two come from a University of Minnesota author, one is a faulty Brazilian paper. One was a fake Lancet paper, since retracted.
Millions of people took hydroxychloroquine in nations that have their pandemics under control. Compare deaths per million in countries that are using hydroxychloroquine to those that aren’t.
As of Aug. 6, the United Kingdom, USA, Mexico, Sweden, Ireland, France, Netherlands and Canada limited hydroxychloroquine; total population 663 million with 886 deaths/million. Costa Rica, Israel, India, Russia, Turkey, Algeria, Morocco, Indonesia, Ukraine, Greece, and Cuba used hydroxychloroquine widely; total population 2 billion with 143 deaths/million; 78 percent less deaths/million from using hydroxychloroquine. Where politicians disallowed hydroxychloroquine, at least 95,000 people died who didn’t have to.
In the 1980s, Saint Fauci blocked the use of the first effective treatment for AIDS for two years the same way he blocked hydroxychloroquine. He is a deep-state never-Trumper. Fauci says alternately that masks are useless and everyone should wear one. What are we to believe? Masks clearly have not slowed the Wuhan virus spread. Nothing can.
Fauci has suspicious personal connections to the remdesivir drug recently given to Trump for COVID-19. Studies show remdesivir’s efficacy is marginal at best.
Peter Jessup
Belton