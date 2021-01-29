After months (maybe years) of the monetary and personal sacrifice it takes to get elected into their state’s Legislature, one would think that the elected officials would be, at the very least, aware of their responsibilities and powers. But alas here we are!
It is obvious the Democrats perfect their political skills at the state levels so when they graduate to the federal level they are well-oil political machines plain and simple. It is also obvious that the elected Republican state legislators take an oath of office at 9 a.m. and by 9:30 a.m. they have laid down at the doorsteps of the governor to be trampled on. It is unfortunate, and most regrettable, that their sacrifices and our trust are reduced to nothing more than political doormats.
I contend that the current political landscape would look much different, had the states’ Republican legislators not been doormats but rather fighters for the powers given to them by their states, their citizens and the United States Constitution.
All the injustices of this election were made possible when the Republicans became doormats. Every disgusting mechanism put in place to cheat the election could have, and should have been stopped by the states’ legislators (doormats). They know it and tried to fix it — too little too late!
So patriots stop whining, stomping your feet and gnashing your teeth — get to work where you live.
Take a lesson from the Democrats and learn to out-govern them, or you will get more of the same!
MaKayla Barbee
Kempner