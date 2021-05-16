As a former police officer, military, city and county, I have read the problems police now have and the defunding of some of the police units.
If I were still a law enforcement officer, I would have a hard time deciding whether to enforce the law or ignore it if the perpetrator is a person of color. The liberal socialists have used these incidents to cause further disruption in our society.
Have you ever read about a black officer causing the death of a white perpetrator? I know it has happened, but you never see it reported.
When I was a teenager I was told that when spoke to a person of authority, you always said, “Yes sir or ma’am, no sir or ma’am, or no excuse sir or ma’am!” It was considered common courtesy then.
I also was taught that for every action I take, there is a consequence! Unfortunately, this is no longer taught to the present generation. Being a police officer today is much more dangerous than it was in my day. Based on today’s politics, it has limited the ability of police to enforce the law and has endangered their lives as well. I am afraid the is becoming more lawless each day. We need to teach our kids what I was taught.
George H. Barrett
Belton