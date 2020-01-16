My frequent reaction to most of your editorials is simply to shake my head, but sometimes I feel the need to respond, if only for my own mental health. Today I address your editorial, “American reactions,” printed on Jan. 7.
While not openly stated, the author implies that anyone who has reservations about too many people walking around with a gun in their pocket is not a “real American.” Likewise, if I have some doubts about whether the order to assassinate Qassem Soleimani indeed made us safer, I must be less patriotic since “regular Americans support President Trump’s decision 100 percent.” I hear echoes of Sarah Palin.
One of the worst tendencies in America today is that so many people make enemies out of anyone who disagrees with their political viewpoints. This is unfortunately the example set by President Trump. There are intelligent, responsible Americans on both sides of every issue, and for your editorial to suggest otherwise is a step too far and serves no purpose other than to deepen the divisions.
Diane Torres
Temple