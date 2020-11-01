We will elect a president on Tuesday and some may not know that Joe Biden is lying to them.
His claim that he will not raise taxes on people that make under $400,000 a year is patently false. He’s stated that he will roll back the Trump tax cuts and raise taxes on corporations and small businesses, our neighbors, from 21 percent to 28 percent. He has also stated that he will put his thumb on fracking and the oil and gas industry with burdensome regulations. He also wants to eliminate the tax deduction that businesses get to match your 401k contributions. This will lead companies to do away with 401ks altogether. Do you really want this?
If you research the events following the passage of the Trump tax cuts, then you will see where businesses gave big bonuses to employees and hired additional workers. Those will go away and your neighbors will face layoffs instead.
Burdensome regulations on oil and gas will lead to $5 a gallon gas prices. Your groceries, utilities and every bill you currently pay will increase substantially. Democrat proposals will decimate the lower and middle class, especially the elderly who live on fixed income.
Corporations and local businesses will not just absorb this rise in operating costs but will pass them on to you. Voting for Biden is a vote to increase your cost of living and increase the likelihood of being laid off or your hours decreased. Vote accordingly.
Richard Lewis
Temple