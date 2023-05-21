The City Council election that concluded on May 6 was a poor — extremely poor — representation of those of you that are registered voters.
FACTS: In District 2, votes were 184 for Zoe Grant and 118 for Judy Morales, 302 total where registered voters are 9,665.
In District 3, 358 voted for Susan Long and 273 for Steven Patterson, 631 total out of 14,803 registered voters.
In District 4, 271 votes were cast for Mike Pilkington and 209 for Christine Rahm, 480 total out of 14,705 registered voters.
City of Temple this is pitiful, shameful, unpatriotic and disinterested in all ways of being taxpayers to show so little respect for your right to vote.
Patty Phillips
Temple