Friedrich Schiller, the 18th century German classical poet of freedom and brotherhood, declared that there are limits to a tyrant’s power. He also declared that “No man must ‘must.’”
The 18th century Irish philosopher, Edmond Burke, said, “Evil prevails when good men do nothing.”
The 20th century German resistance leader, Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “Not speaking out in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless for this. Not to speak is to speak, and not to act is to act.”
Frank Sinatra sang, “For what is man, what has he got? If not himself, then he has naught. To say the things he really feels and not the words of one who kneels. The record shows I took the blows, and did it my way.”
I believe that the American people must make a choice whether to live on your knees or die on your feet. I choose the latter. Which do you choose?
Noel S. Cowling
Temple