While you claim of Gov. Greg Abbott distorted the facts of reasons for the Texas energy failure, where are the facts?
So please tell us Mr. Editor, what did wind generation and solar give to the grid during the Texas energy failure? It is clear that fossil generation in Texas has to be winterized so tell us Mr. Editor, how do you winterize wind generation and solar?
The truth is there is no way to keep the temperature from shutting down wind generation or solar generation when the temperature falls out of the efficiency range of wind or solar. Unless you use fossil fuel generation to overcome and generate the needed temperature change, it is unworkable.
It sounds like to me your have joined the Green New Deal group of the Democratic Party.
If so you will have a bright future in playing the blame game.
Charles Ashby
Temple
Editor’s note: We reported on failure of wind turbines and solar panels. Abbott heaped most of the blame on wind and solar energy while ignoring failures of natural gas, nuclear and coal power. All lacked winterization — a problem brought up in a similar Texas failure 10 years ago. A Canadian government website reports that with “cold weather packages,” which provide heating to wind turbine components, some turbines can operate in temperatures down to -30C. There’s de-icing and anti-icing mechanisms available — some of which hamper efficiency during normal operation. “However, it isn’t clear which cold climate solutions deliver the highest performance while still being cost-effective, making this an active area of research,” the website says.