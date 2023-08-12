I really enjoyed reading Patricia Benoit’s historical article on Aug. 7.

Since I was born just about a year after the crew of the Enola Gay dropped the bomb on Japan, I’ve always felt an emotional connection.

When I moved to Maine 35 years ago, I took even more of an interest since the pilot, Paul Tibbets, lived near Mount Desert Island. And then I had a Tibbets in my class at Bar Harbor!

Full circle has brought me to Texas (my father was born down in Goliad) and I am living near another member of a unique crew that helped bring about the end of World War II.

Like thousands of other soldiers, my dad left the army in 1945. Many babies were born a year later … the beginning of the Baby Boomers.

And the irony is, although my father worked for Ford Motor Company all his life, today I am waiting for a Toyota I ordered September 2022 ….. (a car made in Alabama!)

Small, small world.

Linda Reynolds

Salado