I think a little clarification on the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) would be important for us to consider.
ERIC was part of Center for Election Innovation & Research, to improve the quality of voter registration data while protecting and improving privacy and security of information shared across state lines. This was under the leadership of David Becker and things were going good as 32 states signed on.
Then Becker received $500,000 from Chan Zuckerberg and $100,000 from the Democracy Fund. The organization received the most funding from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, New York and Arizona.
These organizations are also being funded by George Soros and other well known liberal individuals. Both organizations refuse submit information as to their activities citing privacy of information.
This was another great information center and control until it became a political hot potato. More than seven states have opted out and four more have legal charges against them.
Another good apple gone bad because of power and greed. Space does not allow me to submit more on how they flooded states with money prior to the 2020 election.
Pray for our country.
Richard Schigut
Temple