You have a decision to make. Is defeated Trump crazy, ignorant, or just plain stupid?
After the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump proclaimed that Antifa (Anti-Fascists) was responsible. He got his cult members to believe this. The other night at his rally in Conroe he hinted that he would provide a blanket pardon for the insurrectionists. Does that mean he is willing to pardon Antifa?
Trump also said that former Vice President Mike Pence really did have the power to overturn the electoral votes from states that Joe Biden won. Is that what the ignorant former president really thinks?
Then that means that if a Republican should win the next presidential election, our current Vice President, Kamala Harris, can overturn the electors in the 2024 election and keep a Democrat in office. There are only three choices for your decision — crazy, ignorant, just plain stupid or perhaps all three.
Chuck Nissley
Temple