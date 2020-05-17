I wish to apologize to Joanna Everett for unintentionally misleading her in my previous letter. My “assume the risk” did not refer to “children everywhere,” but to me. I am at high risk from Wuhan Virus, children are not. Only two school-aged children have reportedly died from Wuhan Virus. Few test positive. Children’s risk is essentially zero.
So, why are schools closed and to be opened last? Ask the teachers being paid by taxpayers for months of “vacation.” Granted, I think public schools are Democrat’s socialism reeducation camps for susceptible young minds and I’d like to close them all forever. But that’s not realistic. But, this too shall pass because the Wuhan Virus has exposed Democrats for what they really are, socialist and communists.
As a scientist, I am driven by good data and I’m good at analysis. I am what used to be called a Boffin. Unfortunately, some CDC and FDA scientists are Buffoons and Never Trumpers with political agendas in-line with Democrats. They are destroying the country with this shutdown.
Data shows social distancing did nothing to stop Wuhan Virus spread. There was never a legitimate curve to compare to the real data, so we cannot prove the curve was “flattened.” Testing shows the death rate of Wuhan Virus is near 0.01 percent, similar to regular flu. At least 94 percent of deaths were people already seriously ill. Deaths have also been seriously inflated because of new CDC death certificate rules. Common sense and caution have nothing to do with these misuses of “science.” It’s all about politics of hatred.
Peter Jessup
Belton