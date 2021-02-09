I believe that it is a disgrace to the veterans in our community that Temple has a beautiful large domiciliary facility at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center that is heated, locked, and empty and yet we have homeless veterans living on the streets and in dumpsters.
The VA website says their mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow and his orphan” by serving and honoring America’s veterans.
How can you honor and serve them when you close a facility that is meant to house them, and they are homeless and have no income?
I realize COVID-19 presented the VA with some challenges but now that we have the vaccine, why can’t our homeless veterans receive the vaccine and be allowed to stay in a facility built to provide them housing rather than keeping it empty and locked. The VA’s Core Values inherent in their mission is Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence which stands for “ICARE”, the website says. They need to live up to their values.
I write this letter to let the community know of this travesty. Hopefully they will become as outraged as I am over this disservice to veterans who served our nation. I believe the Temple VA is not fulfilling their organizational responsibilities and the domiciliary must be reopened immediately since we have extremely cold weather coming this week. I am asking the citizens of Central Texas to support our veterans by letting the VA know this is unacceptable and that they need to be advocates for those who served as their mission states.
Sue Hamby
Temple