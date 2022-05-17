Temple ISD seeks input for naming the new fine arts elementary school. My recommendation is the Jean and Durward Howard Fine Arts Academy. Jean was a Temple native. Durward came to Temple after World War II and finishing his education at the University of Texas.
He arrived in January 1948. As the only band director in Temple his schedule included a combined beginner and junior high class for Central and Reagan and the high school band. His many accomplishments over a 30-year career as director included:
-- Created the Pepperettes, later becoming the Kittens.
-- Revived the orchestra program in lower grades and took his first high school group to contest in 1955, earning a 1 rating.
-- Started a jazz band first called the Starlighters, later changed to Highlighters.
-- The Howards developed the curriculum approved by the Texas Education Agency and taught the first high school Humanities class in the state, taking students to Europe each summer for years.
-- The Temple band performed 20 years for nationally televised Dallas Cowboy games.
Mr. Howard became director of fine arts in 1979 and the TISD board named him director emeritus in 1985. Jean was a very important part of everything and they served together on many projects. They were on the Community Concerts board. They donated a large sum toward the creation of the Howard gallery at the Cultural Activities Center.
Durward donated 10 file cabinets with band and fine arts materials he saved during his 37 years with TISD to the Railroad and Heritage Museum.
The Howards taught and inspired thousands of Temple students. Together, they were responsible for many fine arts activities in the community and deserve to be honored for their dedicated service.
David Pennington
Temple