I recently qualified for a Medicaid card. I thought I was a healthy man at my age. But to my surprise I was actually a dying man.
I’ve been pinched, poked, jabbed at smashed, spun around and even turned upside down.
It’s like a free pass to an amusement park, where each ride is sponsored by a pill pushing pharmacy company. After each ride you are greeted by a doctor with a free sample and a prescription.
At the end of the day of rides, you are rewarded with a parting gift. It’s a folder so you can stuff all those prescriptions into it.
Now in between my pill times, I like to relax in my favorite recliner. I’m often reminded of a song from Pink Floyd called… “Comfortably Numb.”
Peanuts … popcorn.
Keith Hunter
Temple