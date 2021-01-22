So according to the recent Telegram article, first responders; those 65 and older; and those 16 and over with preexisting conditions that make them more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus are being vaccinated in Bell County.
Did you forget to mention elected officials? It appears to me some have jumped the line, or is Mr. D. really 65 and not 51, or meets the preexisting conditions criteria? There are others also, not just picking on Mr. D. A question from a curious, vulnerable 64-year-old citizen.
Ray Williford
Temple