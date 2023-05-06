Now that most of us have received our tax notices and recovered from the initial shock, I would offer the following.
First and foremost is to express my complete loss of confidence in our County Appraisal District. I know our Legislature is wrestling with the property tax issue as a whole but our district has reached new heights.
To continue to raise values in a down real estate market with higher mortgage rates and current level of inflation is beyond my comprehension. Whatever methodology Mr. White is using is certainly flawed and bears a complete review and adjustment to meet our current financial times.
A further ripple effect is on renters who because of ever increasing appraisal valuations will ultimately have increased rents that are passed on to them in an economy they can ill afford. I would urge our elected officials to review and or revamp our current process to better serve the taxpayers of Bell County.
Mark Erskine
Temple