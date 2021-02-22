The Declaration of Independence was a document announcing the separation of 13 North American British colonies from England, breaking away from the premise that “the King can do no wrong.” Today we have our own version of King George III, President Joe Biden, who over the last few weeks has shown us that he is going to rule by executive orders. A better term would be by presidential decrees, as he whittles away at our way of life and hard-earned rights. It’s sad to see Democrats that have consumed too much Kool-Aid accept this in silence and with their arms crossed, as a group of people in the White House that have waited for years for this opportunity, direct President Biden in their quest to establish an Orwellian Society. Austerity and deficits is not part of their vocabulary.
Weeks after the invasion of the Capitol I continue to wonder why the government would station 15,000 soldiers (25.000 earlier ) around the Capitol at a cost of $500 million. I haven’t seen any intelligence reports that state that it’s going to be attacked, who the enemy is, where the attack is going to come from, etc. The only indication I have seen is BLM and Antifa marching down the streets of DC skirmishing with police, and chanting “burn it down.”
If so, then you wouldn’t need the National Guard because the Democrats have never addressed the riots, deaths, and destruction since they have given them “carte blanche” to do it. Have they been stationed there by the Democrats in an attempt to have another Kent State massacre in order to continue feeding the public how evil conservatives are?
Joseph Raub
Temple