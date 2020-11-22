I would like to extend a big “Thank You” to the Telegram for an article they published on my ministry to the children in Siberia, Russia. It was an excellent article that generated considerable interest in my ministry.
This article stimulated the generosity of Central Texans for which we are ever so grateful. It makes me so proud of the community spirit.
Response to the article encouraged people to open their checkbooks as well as their hearts. I am blessed to report the article generated the funds to help 102 children with a Christmas that they never would have or never experience. In addition, these children will be presented with the true meaning of Christmas along with Biblical materials.
May God richly bless you for your interest in those less fortunate outside of our area.
I remain grateful and blessed.
Tom Popelka
Temple