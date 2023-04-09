The dance continues. It is called The Grind.
The Grind of political assassination. The Mueller investigation was the most thorough taxpayer financed government instigated investigation of the 45th President of the decaying United Sates of America. Result? Nothing.
Now comes the George Soros-funded DA in New York City. Fool’s gold.
As The Grind continues, watch what is happening beyond The Grind. Our current energy policy has, with a wink, blink and nod by the White House incumbent, allowed the establishment of BRICS. The initiative to devalue the U.S. dollar and collapse the U.S. economy with its massive debt eliminating the U.S. dollar as the global exchange currency (petrodollars) is well underway.
Brazil, where I winter, has already signed off on the initiative. And the newly appointed CEO of the BRICS Bank in Shanghai, China is none other than the previously impeached former President of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, an ally of the current Marxist President of Brazil, Lula. And Lula is an ally of Maduro in Venezuela.
This is serious stuff, folks. Oil and energy rules. Are you ready for the darkness ?
Gene Deutscher
Temple