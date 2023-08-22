What’s going on in Aggieland? First, some radical regents tried to rescind a tenure offer to a distinguished African-American journalism professor.
I guess she wasn’t on board producing more Goebbels-like reporters. Then the university president can’t remember what she said but does ask staff to erase her text messages. Later she resigns along with the liberal arts dean.
The journalism applicant withdrew along with a $1 million settlement. Second Danny Goeb, aka Lt. Gov. Patrick, strong-arms Chancellor John Sharp to remove a professor over a guest lecture at UT Medical Branch. Sharp promises to have her fired by the end of the week without any mention of an investigation or concern about free speech rights.
Not to be outdone, UTMB censured the lecturer without disclosing the offending speech. Rather than focus on the raging drought, wildfire season or the shaky electrical grid these officials are zeroed in on social warfare.
But not to worry Ags, football season is about to start the great distraction. If Emperor Nero was alive today, he’d be a member of the Texas Republican Party.
Larry Cowan
Temple