The Temple ISD school board decided the district needs a $184 million bond to be put up for a vote Nov. 2.
The article said for someone whose house is valued at $200,000 it will only cost the homeowner $250 a year. That’s not much since it’s someone else’s money.
The article said that the portable buildings need replacing with, as always, high-end buildings costing plenty of dollars. It would be good if this would help our students be better than 26th in the world for knowing their “Rs.”
Also, a lot of money would go to upgrade Wildcat Stadium. I hope they will use the money better than the last boondoggle of spending a million dollars for a new scoreboard when the engineering department could have built it for $100,000. Some decision!
I believe some of the same people on the TISD board are the same ones on the City Council who want unlimited city parks, and unlimited walking trails (that aren’t used).
People need to wake up from being woke and vote those clowns out of office.
Fred Hargrove
Temple