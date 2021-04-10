The media persist as a bullhorn for everything Trump. The latest is his call for boycotts of companies that criticize states’ voter suppression of blacks and Hispanics. Republicans thereby suppress the free speech of said companies yet welcome their campaign donations.
It is patently disingenuous for media outlets to claim they will not publicize statements to boycott.
Trump may get more than he bargained for. The successful boycotts have been from blacks boycotting the bus system in Montgomery, Ala.; Hispanics boycotting grapes before, etc.
Abbott’s Texas is the worst in voter suppression efforts. He obeyed Trump and boycotted a Rangers game.
There is no middle ground. There’s virtually no voter fraud but plenty of efforts to suppress votes of people of color, whereas instead there should be efforts to facilitate more voting.
Simply put, white Republicans are in a panic. A county judge himself pointed out to Republicans in Bell County the dying whites in rural West Texas vs. the Hispanics and blacks increasing in a “triangle” as he called it, delineated by the urban areas of San Antonio, Houston and DFW.
Most significantly, Hispanics and blacks need to patronize companies which Trump exhorts his base to boycott, and concomitantly need to boycott companies silent about voter suppression efforts. Supposedly this is a democracy, or is it not after all?
Jose Martinez
Temple