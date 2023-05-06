A reader wishes the Telegram would stop printing editorial cartoons that are disrespectful of the 46th president.

I don’t recall seeing your letter requesting respect for President Trump when he was in office.

When taken as a whole, the Telegram prints enough biased AP articles to more than offset the editorial cartoons you seem to take offense to.

For a news outlet to be politically independent seems an unobtainable goal. I’d settle for balanced, which is what the editorial cartoons help to strive for.

April Cousins

Little River-Academy