A reader wishes the Telegram would stop printing editorial cartoons that are disrespectful of the 46th president.
I don’t recall seeing your letter requesting respect for President Trump when he was in office.
When taken as a whole, the Telegram prints enough biased AP articles to more than offset the editorial cartoons you seem to take offense to.
For a news outlet to be politically independent seems an unobtainable goal. I’d settle for balanced, which is what the editorial cartoons help to strive for.
April Cousins
Little River-Academy