As we all already see what liberal policies do we must ask ourselves is this what we want for our country?
Do we want empty shelves at the grocery store?
Do we really want to empty our wallets at the gas station? The higher prices at the pumps the higher groceries and Amazon products will be as well as everything we purchase. College campuses around America are teaching students that capitalism is bad but they graduate and capitalize in good paying jobs provided by capitalism.
Everything in politics is backwards. It’s tearing the very fabric of our country. We have to see through the smokescreen of talking points of career politicians who need to do our country a favor of retiring for the better of our future.
Our government is in bad shape; it lacks accountability and responsibility due to no leadership. That is why I fully support term limits on Congress. It’s the only way we have a true representation of We the People.
Remember when we have politicians telling us what to do things are truly out of balance when it comes to our government, this is the land of the free and the home of the brave, and in the past the United States of America has defeated tyranny of socialism and now we must defeat it again right here at home.
RD Flippo Jr.
Temple