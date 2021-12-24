I have lived in Temple for the better part of 30-plus years. I have been blessed with the ability to work with a great many extraordinarily gifted health care providers during that time.
However, I am continually amazed at the inherent ability of so many people who do not take advantage of this wealth of knowledge and advice. Instead, they listen to ramblings from people who have little if no objective evidence concerning the pandemic and appropriate therapy. We have read multiple letters from certain citizens who ramble about fake therapies and bogus proclamations from politicians who have little if any insight concerning medicine.
We do live in a democratic society and people proclaim that it is their right not be vaccinated and to take whatever therapy they desire. I agree.
However, with that freedom comes responsibility. If you do not want to be vaccinated, then do not fly on an airplane unmasked. If you want to go to a restaurant unvaccinated, then please have the common courtesy to adhere to recommended guidelines. Your right to choose vaccination from “Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram therapy” does not extend to the possibility of causing illness to myself or my family.
Please get your information concerning your health and immunization recommendations from a reputable provider, not from the somewhat delusional proclamations from some people not well-versed in this issue. Unfortunately, this also includes some physicians and care providers more interested in profit versus health care.
Dr. Michael Kirkpatrick
Temple